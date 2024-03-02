Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,831 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,500,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,661,480,000 after purchasing an additional 691,964 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,086,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,214,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,232,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,808 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,145,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,104,056,000 after acquiring an additional 564,110 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,200.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $29,633,250. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $110.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $110.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.99. The firm has a market cap of $66.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 28.30%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

