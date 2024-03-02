American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.53, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.56 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS.
American Woodmark Price Performance
Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $102.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.00. American Woodmark has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $104.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Andrew B. Cogan sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total value of $105,488.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,002,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew B. Cogan sold 1,152 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total value of $105,488.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Woodmark
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMWD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on American Woodmark from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMWD
American Woodmark Company Profile
American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than American Woodmark
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.