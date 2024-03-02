American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.53, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.56 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS.

American Woodmark Price Performance

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $102.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.00. American Woodmark has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $104.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew B. Cogan sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total value of $105,488.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,002,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew B. Cogan sold 1,152 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total value of $105,488.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Woodmark

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 245.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 41.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 763.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 3,874.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in American Woodmark by 13.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMWD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on American Woodmark from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

