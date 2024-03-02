American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $201.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $94.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $219.10.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 213.84%.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Barclays reduced their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.00.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

