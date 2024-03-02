American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2189 per share on Tuesday, March 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Stock Performance

SDSI opened at $50.66 on Friday. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.97 and a 12 month high of $51.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.53.

Institutional Trading of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.18% of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Company Profile

The American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad portfolio of short-duration fixed income securities. The fund seeks to mitigate the impact of rising interest rates. SDSI was launched on Oct 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

