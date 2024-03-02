Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60-1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion. Ameresco also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.300-1.500 EPS.

Ameresco Price Performance

NYSE:AMRC opened at $19.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.55. Ameresco has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $63.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.98 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMRC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Ameresco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $69.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Ameresco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameresco presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,109,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,479,000 after purchasing an additional 41,199 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ameresco by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,516,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,305,000 after acquiring an additional 92,278 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ameresco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,215,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,838,000 after acquiring an additional 23,123 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ameresco by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,069,000 after acquiring an additional 188,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Ameresco by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 813,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,566,000 after acquiring an additional 19,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

See Also

