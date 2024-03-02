Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 378,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,120 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Ameren worth $28,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.7% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 1.9% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 2.2% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Ameren by 0.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ameren by 2.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE opened at $71.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.08. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $91.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

