Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.
Amedisys Stock Performance
Shares of AMED opened at $93.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -301.10, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $69.36 and a 12-month high of $96.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.65.
Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $570.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.85 million. Amedisys had a positive return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amedisys
About Amedisys
Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.
