Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Stock Holdings Boosted by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,483,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amedisys by 269.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 850,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $79,426,000 after purchasing an additional 620,386 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,844,000 after acquiring an additional 386,411 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 222.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,939,000 after acquiring an additional 329,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 708.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,676,000 after acquiring an additional 313,169 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.43.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $93.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -301.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $96.44.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $570.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.85 million. Amedisys had a positive return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

