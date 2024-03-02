Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amdocs has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Amdocs Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $91.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.61. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $78.38 and a twelve month high of $99.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amdocs will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amdocs

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 148.0% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

