Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 354.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 689,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 537,939 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Amcor were worth $6,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Amcor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Amcor by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 247,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AMCR opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.29. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $11.39.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 4.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

