Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AMBA has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ambarella from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Ambarella to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.54.

Ambarella Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $57.16 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $43.59 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.61.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 74.81%. The company had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ambarella

In related news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $473,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $31,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,157.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $473,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,189 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Ambarella in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 73.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

