Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Short Interest Update

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a drop of 57.0% from the January 31st total of 128,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 276.5 days.
Amada Stock Performance
Shares of Amada stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98. Amada has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.71.
Amada Company Profile
