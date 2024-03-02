Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Alto Neuroscience’s FY2023 earnings at ($11.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.86) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.26) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.81) EPS.

ANRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Get Alto Neuroscience alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANRO

Alto Neuroscience Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Alto Neuroscience

NYSE ANRO opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. Alto Neuroscience has a 12 month low of $12.83 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

In other news, major shareholder Wave Global Lp Alpha acquired 600,000 shares of Alto Neuroscience stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,707,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,324,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

About Alto Neuroscience

(Get Free Report)

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the psychiatry drug development business. The company develops ALTO-100 for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD) and post-traumatic stress disorder; ALTO-300, a small molecule melatonergic agonist and serotonergic antagonist with antidepressant properties to treat patients with MDD; and ALTO-101, a novel small molecule phosphodiesterase 4 inhibitor for the treatment of cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.