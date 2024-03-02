AltaGas (TSE:ALA) PT Set at C$34.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a C$34.00 price target on AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. CIBC increased their price target on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$33.21.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.298 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.05%.
In related news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 5,036 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total value of C$142,518.80. In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 80,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total value of C$2,208,910.58. Also, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 5,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$142,518.80. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
