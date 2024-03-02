AltaGas (TSE:ALA) PT Set at C$34.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a C$34.00 price target on AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. CIBC increased their price target on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$33.21.

AltaGas Trading Up 0.7 %

AltaGas Increases Dividend

Shares of AltaGas stock opened at C$29.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73. The firm has a market cap of C$8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$28.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.18. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$21.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.298 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 5,036 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total value of C$142,518.80. In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 80,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total value of C$2,208,910.58. Also, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 5,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$142,518.80. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Stories

