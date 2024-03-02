Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Alps Alpine Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of APELY stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. Alps Alpine has a twelve month low of $13.45 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Alps Alpine alerts:

About Alps Alpine

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Components, Sensor Communication, Module Systems, and Logistics. The company's products for the consumer, industrial equipment, and IoT markets include TACT switches, worker condition monitoring systems, HAPTIC reactor, actuator for cameras, remote monitoring system for logistics, analog meter monitoring system, resistive position sensor, pressure sensor, air environment sensor module, three-axis geomagnetic sensor, humidity sensor, and pc board mount current sensor.

Receive News & Ratings for Alps Alpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alps Alpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.