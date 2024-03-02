Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Alps Alpine Stock Up 5.4 %
Shares of APELY stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. Alps Alpine has a twelve month low of $13.45 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
About Alps Alpine
