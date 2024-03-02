Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Director David J. Stetson Sells 30,694 Shares

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) Director David J. Stetson sold 30,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.30, for a total value of $12,041,256.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,054 shares in the company, valued at $10,220,984.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

Shares of AMR stock opened at $386.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.12. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $132.72 and a one year high of $452.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.38.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported $12.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $4.10. The company had revenue of $959.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.65 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 46.22%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $13.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

