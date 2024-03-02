Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) COO Jason E. Whitehead Sells 13,446 Shares of Stock

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 13,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.15, for a total transaction of $5,205,618.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,796.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Up 2.3 %

Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $386.02 on Friday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.72 and a twelve month high of $452.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $376.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.38.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported $12.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $4.10. The company had revenue of $959.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.65 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $13.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 43.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,857,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter worth $139,291,000. Dalal Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $59,605,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 545.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,131,000 after acquiring an additional 257,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 13,521.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,855 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

