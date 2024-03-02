Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Allot Communications from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Allot Communications

Allot Communications Trading Down 0.9 %

Institutional Trading of Allot Communications

NASDAQ:ALLT opened at $2.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.85. Allot Communications has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $81.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,728 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of Allot Communications worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 56.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allot Communications

(Get Free Report)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.