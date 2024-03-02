Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Acquired by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,019 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 63,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 19,875 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,744,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 165,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,772,000 after buying an additional 25,130 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Allison Transmission stock opened at $75.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.54 and its 200-day moving average is $58.91. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.61 and a 12 month high of $76.43.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $775.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.00 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 22.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.44%.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In related news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $5,385,761.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,855,053.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Dana Jh Pittard sold 2,686 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $195,648.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $5,385,761.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,479 shares in the company, valued at $8,855,053.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,245 shares of company stock worth $6,048,673. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

About Allison Transmission

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

See Also

