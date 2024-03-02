Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,600 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the January 31st total of 922,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 94.4 days.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Down 1.3 %

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at $61.77 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of $43.65 and a one year high of $64.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.40.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.43 billion during the quarter.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

