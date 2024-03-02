Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Acquired by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in Align Technology by 593.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Align Technology by 94.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

In related news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Align Technology news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.01, for a total transaction of $3,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 146,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,010,591.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,524 shares of company stock worth $8,403,924. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $300.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.65. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $413.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $282.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.61.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $956.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.57 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 13.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.27.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

