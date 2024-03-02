Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,166 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BABA opened at $74.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $105.05.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

