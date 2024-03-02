Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its position in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,776 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA FRTY opened at $16.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.11. Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $16.52.
Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF Profile
