Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.800-0.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Alexander & Baldwin Trading Up 2.5 %

ALEX opened at $16.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 1.22. Alexander & Baldwin has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.27.

Alexander & Baldwin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is presently 222.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of Alexander & Baldwin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 131,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 686,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after buying an additional 29,684 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 325,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after buying an additional 53,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground leases.

Featured Articles

