Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AA. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a sell rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.21.

AA stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $55.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.08.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at $435,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

