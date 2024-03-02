Alcoa Co. (AA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th.

Alcoa has a payout ratio of 18.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Alcoa to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $27.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.45. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $55.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.29. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AA has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alcoa from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Alcoa by 4.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at about $435,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Alcoa by 8.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at about $242,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.