Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

ALK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Melius lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a positive rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.13.

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ALK opened at $37.00 on Friday. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.21.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $249,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,201.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alaska Air Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 255.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 456.1% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

