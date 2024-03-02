Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Price Target Raised to $235.00 at DA Davidson

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $230.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Alamo Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.76 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Alamo Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of ALG stock opened at $202.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.06. Alamo Group has a fifty-two week low of $157.74 and a fifty-two week high of $231.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.15%.

In related news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 606 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.24, for a total transaction of $128,617.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,951.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Alamo Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Alamo Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Alamo Group by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 8,551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alamo Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 759,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,681,000 after buying an additional 7,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alamo Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

