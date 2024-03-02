AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Down 46.7% in February

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
AKITA Drilling Price Performance
AKTAF stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15. AKITA Drilling has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $1.45.
About AKITA Drilling
