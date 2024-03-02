AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Down 46.7% in February

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AKITA Drilling Price Performance

AKTAF stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15. AKITA Drilling has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $1.45.

About AKITA Drilling

AKITA Drilling Ltd. operates as an oil and gas drilling contractor in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the drilling oil and gas wells, potash exploration and development wells, geothermal wells, disposal wells, and carbon storage wells, as well as wells to be developed into storage caverns for gas.

