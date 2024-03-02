Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Holdings Raised by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $376,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $501,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 24,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.9% during the third quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

APD stock opened at $236.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.26. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.56%.

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.93.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

