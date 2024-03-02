Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Air China Stock Performance
Shares of Air China stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Air China has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $19.35.
Air China Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Air China
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Air China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.