Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 50.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,063 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,630,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agilysys by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,559,000 after purchasing an additional 389,710 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Agilysys by 2,224.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 272,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,460,000 after purchasing an additional 260,492 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 333.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,760,000 after purchasing an additional 156,251 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 34.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 496,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,811,000 after buying an additional 126,969 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilysys Trading Down 0.5 %

AGYS stock opened at $77.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.65. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.00 and a 52 week high of $91.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Agilysys had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 38.27%. The firm had revenue of $60.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Agilysys from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilysys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilysys

In other news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 338 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $29,179.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,686.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Agilysys news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 338 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $29,179.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,686.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 33,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total value of $2,896,372.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,903,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,916,991.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,338,376 shares of company stock valued at $109,546,340. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agilysys Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

