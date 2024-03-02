AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Position Trimmed by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 278.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the third quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.56.

AGCO Price Performance

NYSE AGCO opened at $110.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $105.77 and a 1 year high of $145.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.08.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.96%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.42%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

