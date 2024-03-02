Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Short Interest Up 51.5% in February

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the January 31st total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 541.0 days.

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

Ag Growth International stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.97 and its 200-day moving average is $40.68. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $45.80.

Ag Growth International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.112 dividend. This is an increase from Ag Growth International’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.61%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

