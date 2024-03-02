Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AFL. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Aflac from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.36.

AFL opened at $80.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $86.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aflac will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in Aflac by 366.6% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 48,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 81,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $803,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

