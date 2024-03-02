Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW) Short Interest Up 155.0% in February

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 155.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Advent Technologies Stock Performance
Advent Technologies stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Advent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04.
Advent Technologies Company Profile
