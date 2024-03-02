Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW) Short Interest Up 155.0% in February

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 155.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Advent Technologies Stock Performance

Advent Technologies stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Advent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

