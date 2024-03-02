Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Position Cut by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,734 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,375,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,077 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,401,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,452,770,000 after buying an additional 769,928 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,975,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,072,730,000 after buying an additional 658,163 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $1,252,070,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after buying an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $2,876,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $276,050,677.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 254,493 shares of company stock worth $40,152,154. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $202.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.32 and its 200-day moving average is $130.04. The company has a market cap of $324.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.63. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.65 and a 52-week high of $202.72.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

