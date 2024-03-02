Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.16 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Acushnet updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Acushnet Stock Performance
NYSE GOLF opened at $65.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.87. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $70.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Acushnet Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 26.99%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GOLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.
Acushnet Company Profile
Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.
