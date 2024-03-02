Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.16 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Acushnet updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Acushnet Stock Performance

NYSE GOLF opened at $65.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.87. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $70.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the fourth quarter valued at $3,316,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 280.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 43,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Acushnet

Acushnet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.