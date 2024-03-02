Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a mkt outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Acrivon Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.14.

Shares of Acrivon Therapeutics stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.27. Acrivon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Acrivon Therapeutics by 1,281.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Acrivon Therapeutics by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 68.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

