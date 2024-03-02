ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $477.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.43 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. ACI Worldwide updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.29. ACI Worldwide has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $33.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACIW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised ACI Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACI Worldwide

In other news, CRO Alessandro Silva sold 17,817 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $493,887.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 52,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,158.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACI Worldwide

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACIW. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 349,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,005,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

