Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Trading Up 7.5%

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.61 and last traded at $11.34. Approximately 206,249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 232,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.
Accel Entertainment Trading Up 1.4 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.40.
In related news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $205,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 466,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,796,082.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,545,645 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,456,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,278 shares of company stock worth $871,466. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
