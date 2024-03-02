Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Trading Up 7.5%

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.61 and last traded at $11.34. Approximately 206,249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 232,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

Accel Entertainment Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $205,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 466,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,796,082.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $205,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 466,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,796,082.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,545,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,456,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,278 shares of company stock worth $871,466. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Accel Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 28,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 87.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

