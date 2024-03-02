abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Short Interest Update

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the January 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Global Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 463,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 137,751 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 817.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 49,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 44,124 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Get abrdn Global Income Fund alerts:

abrdn Global Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FCO opened at $5.56 on Friday. abrdn Global Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63.

abrdn Global Income Fund Announces Dividend

About abrdn Global Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st.

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.