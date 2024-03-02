Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Short Interest Update

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, an increase of 100.4% from the January 31st total of 778,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Abeona Therapeutics Trading Up 13.2 %

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.66. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $7.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th.

Insider Activity at Abeona Therapeutics

In related news, Director Mark Alvino sold 7,084 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $36,199.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,989.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Abeona Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABEO. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 125.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 371,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 185,638 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 77.7% in the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 496,278 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 1,889.9% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 14,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 13,418 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $455,000. 43.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

