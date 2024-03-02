Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2024

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEOGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, an increase of 100.4% from the January 31st total of 778,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Abeona Therapeutics Trading Up 13.2 %

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.66. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $7.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Abeona Therapeutics

Insider Activity at Abeona Therapeutics

In related news, Director Mark Alvino sold 7,084 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $36,199.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,989.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Abeona Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABEO. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 125.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 371,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 185,638 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 77.7% in the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 496,278 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 1,889.9% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 14,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 13,418 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $455,000. 43.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.