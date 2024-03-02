ABCMETA Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $560,664.66 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 2nd. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $560,664.66 and approximately $18.45 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00016891 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00019703 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001398 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,001.40 or 1.00149093 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.91 or 0.00174298 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00008917 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000561 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $26.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.