A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) CEO Gregory N. Roberts Sells 8,696 Shares of Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $220,008.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,510.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of AMRK stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $42.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.18 million and a PE ratio of 5.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 1.10%. Analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 17.74%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRK. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Featured Stories

