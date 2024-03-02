99,418 Shares in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Bought by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 99,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Potbelly at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Potbelly by 201.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Potbelly during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Potbelly by 110,914.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Potbelly during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Potbelly during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Stock Performance

PBPB stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $414.56 million, a P/E ratio of 88.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87. Potbelly Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Potbelly from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark raised shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

