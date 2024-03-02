89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports.

89bio Stock Up 10.0 %

NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $12.62 on Friday. 89bio has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $22.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 18.23, a quick ratio of 18.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get 89bio alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at 89bio

In other 89bio news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $48,172.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,238,925.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 89bio

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 132.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the first quarter valued at about $43,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ETNB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of 89bio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of 89bio from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 89bio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Read Our Latest Report on 89bio

About 89bio

(Get Free Report)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.