89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports.
89bio Stock Up 10.0 %
NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $12.62 on Friday. 89bio has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $22.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 18.23, a quick ratio of 18.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Insider Buying and Selling at 89bio
In other 89bio news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $48,172.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,238,925.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 89bio
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently commented on ETNB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of 89bio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of 89bio from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 89bio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.
Read Our Latest Report on 89bio
About 89bio
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than 89bio
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.