79,090 Shares in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Purchased by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 79,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mister Car Wash by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 25,960 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Mister Car Wash by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCW shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Mister Car Wash Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:MCW opened at $8.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $10.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 37,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $331,767.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,348.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 207,559 shares of company stock worth $1,780,064 in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

