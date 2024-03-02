6,046 Shares in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Acquired by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,714,000 after purchasing an additional 241,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,307,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $816,785,000 after purchasing an additional 273,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,634,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,509,000 after purchasing an additional 74,164 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,414,000 after purchasing an additional 84,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $68.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.49. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.82%.

In other news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $122,279.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

