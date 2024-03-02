51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of 51Talk Online Education Group stock opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of -0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average is $7.85.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 463.20% and a negative net margin of 45.24%. The company had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 36,885 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

