51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
51Talk Online Education Group Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of 51Talk Online Education Group stock opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of -0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average is $7.85.
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 463.20% and a negative net margin of 45.24%. The company had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group
About 51Talk Online Education Group
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than 51Talk Online Education Group
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Block Stock Just Hit the Recovery Rally Button
Receive News & Ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.